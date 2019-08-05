Russia Calls on US to Give Up on Plans to Deploy Short- and Mid-Range Missiles

Earlier, the United States officially withdrew from the Cold War-era INF Treaty over Russia's alleged violations of the agreement.

Russia is calling on the United States to abandon plans to deploy medium- and shorter-range missiles, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

"We urge Washington to show responsibility and, following the example of Russia, to abandon the deployment of the medium- and shorter-range systems the Americans have built, which the Pentagon has actively talked about," Ryabkov said at a briefing.

Washington seeks to eliminate all agreements on arms control that it deems unsatisfactory, Ryabkov added.

The United States has not taken any action to eliminate violations of its obligations under the Treaty on the Termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Sergei Ryabkov stressed.

"In fact, it was the United States that did not take the necessary steps to eliminate violations of its obligations under the treaty," he said.

In the face of new threats from the United States, Russia will take comprehensive action to ensure its security, deputy minister said.

“Under the new threats generated by the US, we, of course, will take comprehensive measures to ensure our own security. Moreover, as announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 2 February, our country will not deploy medium- or shorter-range ground missiles in Europe or in other regions until American weapons of this class appear there, " Ryabkov said at a briefing on Monday.

Any further steps in the field of arms control should take into account, among other things, the nuclear missile capabilities of France and Great Britain, Sergei Ryabkov added.

"Without any doubt, we will insist that relevant potentials of France and the United Kingdom should be taken into consideration when making any further steps on nuclear missiles control, when discussing the prospects of negotiation formats and possible agreements," Ryabkov said at a briefing, stressing that Russia was ready to discuss new arms control deals.

Russia advocates continuing a constructive dialogue with the United States on strategic stability based on respect for each other and mutual consideration of interests, Ryabkov said at a briefing.

