30 Arrested for Violating Public Order as 350 Take Part in Unauthorised Rally in Moscow

Police officers have urged people to break up a rally in the centre of Moscow and begun detaining protesters, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported. According to official information, about 350 people attended the event, and police have arrested up to 30 protesters.
Addressing the rallies last week, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stressed that civil order would be enforced in the capital in accordance with the law and warned against any attempts to fuel violent riots.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
