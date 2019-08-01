Devastating forest fires ravaged the eastern and northern parts of Russia earlier this month covering over 500 square miles (about 10,400 square kilometres) in 11 regions of the country.

Numerous shamans from Russian indigenous Arctic ethnic groups will carry out rituals on 2 August in order to stop devastating wildfires in Siberia, according to Russian ethnographist Timofei Moldanov.

The scholar previously urged the sorcerers to save the country on social media by creating a powerful rain that would stop the blaze. According to him, shamans from the Komi, Tungus, Nenets, and other ethnic groups are performing their traditional rites simultaneously.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed several orders aimed at boosting forces and funding to stop the disaster. He also ordered to establish a special wildfire centre tasked with monitoring, preventing, and fighting forest fires.

A state of emergency had earlier been introduced to battle the flames in Yakutia, Buryatia, Irkutsk, and Krasnoyarsk regions. According to scientists, the smoke and fire in the northern parts of the planet can easily be seen from a satellite.