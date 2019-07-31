Russia's FSB Says Foiled Terror Attack in Tatarstan, Detained 2 Daesh Supporters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service said in a statement that it had foiled, in cooperation with the Interior Ministry, a terror attack in Russia's Tatarstan and had detained at the site of the planned attack two supporters of the Daesh* terror group who were complicit in recruiting for terrorist groups and promoting terrorism.

"The FSB and the Interior Ministry have foiled, within a launched criminal case, a terror attack at an infrastructure object in the Republic of Tatarstan," the FSB said.

Two Russian citizens engaged in preparing the attack have been detained at the site of the planned attack, the FSB added, specifying that the detainees were Daesh supporters and were complicit in recruiting locals for terrorist groups and promoting terrorism.

Explosives and components of improvised explosive devices have been seized from the detainees.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia