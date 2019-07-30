Register
21:16 GMT +330 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Old people home

    Russian Sociologists Reveal Global Link Between Ageing, Conservative Attitudes and Values

    CC0
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The connection between a person’s age and their values is a subject which has enjoyed widespread debate by sociologists and political scientists alike. By comparing the relationship between these criteria as applied to different nations, Russian researchers think they’ve found new insights into whether the phenomenon can be said to be universal.

    Researchers from the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy & Public Administration (RANEPA), the Higher School of Economics, and the Institute of Sociology have discovered that although regional factors such as culture can affect the correlative relationship, the overall connection between ageing and conservative attitudes and values appears to be a global one, while the desire to change, shape and transform the world around us fades into the background as we age.

    To reach to their conclusions, the sociologists applied the human values outlined in US psychologist Dr Shalom Schwarz’s theory to recent results from the World Values Survey, a global research project exploring people’s values and beliefs. In their research, they studied the relationship between the age and personal values of respondents from countries around the world, including Eastern and Western Europe, the English-speaking world, Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, and North and Sub-Saharan Africa.

    According to the theory of basic human values developed by Dr Schwarz, the values of ‘conservation’ are associated with things like safety, tradition, and social harmony, while openness to change, on the other hand, is tied to concepts including self-direction and stimulation; caring for others, or ‘self-transcendence’ is tied to ideas of benevolence and universalism (or tolerance), and is also associated with ageing, while self-enhancement (a tendency among youth) is rooted in values of seeking power, achievement and pleasure.

    "We have established that throughout the world, the values of different age groups change as they age according to a single pattern," Sergei Shulgin, a senior researcher at RANEPA’s international laboratory of demography and human capital, explained.

    "As they age, people become more inclined to share the values of conservatism and concern for others, while values of openness to change and self-affirmation gradually fade into the background. At the same time, although regional specificities do exist, reflecting cultural differences of various macro-regions, they do not change the overall picture," the academic noted.

    Global Trends

    The researchers found, for example, that in Western Europe, people tend to become less open to change, or to strive toward self-affirmation, as they age, while the values of tradition and caring for others set in. The same seems true in the case of other former colonies populated predominantly by migrants from the British Isles.

    In Eastern Europe, including Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Moldova, Romania and Serbia, the differences between the value systems of the young and old along these indicators tend to be even stronger, with young people actively striving to build a career, have a more flexible outlook on life and, and are more prepared to move to a new place in search of a better life; the elderly, meanwhile, simply want stability. According to the researchers, the latter tendency may be connected to societal processes associated with the end of communism in Eastern Europe in the early 1990s.

    Interestingly, however, Sergei Shulgin noted that the marked difference between the values of the young and the old is something which can be traced not only when comparing post-industrial democratic societies and former communist states, but the vast majority of developing countries as well.

    "In developing countries, the values of traditionalism are inherent among the elderly and alien to youth to roughly the same extent as they are in the developed West," the researcher explained.

    In other words, in countries like Algeria, Iraq, Tunisia and Turkey, the elderly become only slightly more conservative than youth when compared to their counterparts in Western Europe.

    In Asia, meanwhile, researchers discovered that the correlation between age and values was significantly lower than in the West, with traditions maintaining their importance throughout life, but also becoming stronger with age.

    Finally, according to the study, the low-income countries of Sub-Saharan Africa appeared to be feature weakest link between conservatism and age, with people finding it difficult to embrace change at any age, and basic physical needs and tradition valued more highly than concepts of affirmation of the self.

    Global Implications

    According to scientists, their research leads them to conclude that as global ageing continues to accelerate, this may result in a slowdown in socio-economic growth and technological development, while being compensated by the growing importance of carrying for others and intolerance to anti-social behaviour.

    "With age, we can observe a real growth in the value of carrying for others, with people in economically developed countries tending to trust lawmakers, political parties and the state apparatus more and more," Shulgin noted, saying the same trend can also be seen in relation to Russia.

    Tags:
    ageing, sociology, survey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Worker and Collective Farm Girl statue above the arch at the main entrance to VDNKH park in Moscow.
    All-Russia Exhibition Centre Turns 80: The Grandeur of a Major Soviet-Era Park in Moscow
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse