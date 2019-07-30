Russia Launches Meridian Military Satellite From Plesetsk Cosmodrome - Defence Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia launched successfully on Tuesday its Soyuz-2.1a carrier with Meridian military communications satellite from Plesetsk cosmodrome, located in Arkhangelsk region, the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters.

"At 8.56 a.m. Moscow time [5:56 GMT], the operational crew of the Aerospace Forces' Space Forces launched successfully Soyuz-2.1a medium-lift carrier rocket with Meridian satellite from the fourth launching mount of the 43rd platform of the State Test Cosmodrome Plesetsk (Arkhangelsk region)," the Defence Ministry said.

The pre-launch operations and the launch went properly, the ministry noted. An automated ground control unit was monitoring the launch and the flight.

"The spacehead of Soyuz-2.1a medium-lift carrier rocket, in assembly with Fregat upper stage and Meridian satellite, separated regularly from the third stage of the carrier at estimated time (9.05 a.m. Moscow time)," the Russian Defence Ministry added.

It will take several hours to launch the spacecraft into the intended orbit using Fregat's propulsion installation, the ministry added.