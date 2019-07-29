Russian Opposition Figure Alexei Navalny Released From Hospital

Earlier, Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was hospitalised and taken from a special detention centre to a general treatment ward.

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has been discharged from Vinogradov city hospital.

"Yes, discharged, we release from an hour to three," said a hospital administrator.

On Sunday, Navalny was taken from a detention centre to a Moscow hospital, to a therapeutic department, with his condition being assessed as satisfactory.

Russian media reported, citing doctors, that Alexei Navalny was hospitalised with a diagnosis of acute allergic reaction.

Last week, a Moscow court sanctioned the arrest of Alexei Navalny for 30 days over his repeated violation the administrative code; he'd called for an unauthorised rally to protest the exclusion of several opposition supporters from the Moscow city council race.

In June, Alexei Navalny was also detained by police during an unauthorised protest rally in the centre of Moscow.