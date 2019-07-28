Vladimir Putin Opens Navy Day Сelebrations in St. Petersburg (Video)

People celebrate Navy Day in St. Petersburg, as over 40 vessels take part in the naval parade along the Neva River. The opening speech at the event was delivered by none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Chinese Navy destroyer Xiang and frigate Tarkash of the Indian Navy are also due to take part in the annual parade, which this year also includes around 40 aircraft.

More than four thousand soldiers, 43 surface ships and submarines, and 41 aircraft will take part in the parade.

Navy Day is commemorated with military parades throughout Russia. The celebration dates back to the Soviet era; it was established in 1939, dissolved in 1980 and reinstated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2003.

