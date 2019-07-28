Vladimir Putin Opens Navy Day Сelebrations in St. Petersburg (Video)

People celebrate Navy Day in St. Petersburg, as over 40 vessels take part in the naval parade along the Neva River. The opening speech at the event was delivered by none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian Navy is in the vanguard of adopting and developing new defense technologies and ensures the country's defense capacity to withstand any aggression, President Vladimir Putin said at Russia's annual Navy Day parade.

"Our Navy confidently ensures the security of [Russia] and its national interests and is capable of standing up to any aggressor," Putin said.

According to the president, the Navy will acquire 15 new ships and gunboats, have an upgrade to its naval aviation and coastal troops as well as the infrastructure of its naval bases in 2019.

"The Navy has greatly contributed to the development of science in Russia. Today, it [the Navy] is among the first to adopt the newest technologies. It effectively uses and develops internationally unique engineering and design projects," Putin added.

Chinese Navy destroyer Xiang and frigate Tarkash of the Indian Navy are also due to take part in the annual parade, which this year also includes around 40 aircraft.

More than four thousand soldiers, 43 surface ships and submarines, and 41 aircraft will take part in the parade.

Navy Day is commemorated with military parades throughout Russia. The celebration dates back to the Soviet era; it was established in 1939, dissolved in 1980 and reinstated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2003.

