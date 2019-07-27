Moscow Urges German Diplomats to Stop Interfering in Russia's Internal Affairs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday urged the German embassy in Moscow to observe the Vienna Convention and avoid interfering in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

"Are you sure you do not have anything else to worry about? Observe the Vienna Convention and do not interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states,” the ministry said in a Twitter comment addressed to the embassy and the German Foreign Ministry.

Вам точно не о чем больше беспокоиться? Соблюдайте Венскую конвенцию и не вмешивайтесь во внутренние дела суверенных государств. — МИД России 🇷🇺 (@MID_RF) July 26, 2019

The embassy earlier commented in its Twitter blog on the preparations for the regional elections in Russia, noting that "the authorities have prevented many opposition figures from taking part in them."

The diplomatic mission stated that it was "extremely concerned" about the situation.