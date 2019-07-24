Register
15:12 GMT +324 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Russian Model Ready for DNA Test to Prove Her Son’s Father Is Ex-Malaysian King - Reports

    © Photo: Instagram/rihanapetra
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Several months after the wedding of Oksana Voevodina and then-Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V made headlines, the couple is in the news again over a divorce drama. While the royal family remains tight-lipped, the ex-king’s lawyer has confirmed the reports and hinted that she might have cheated on her husband.

    A friend of Miss Moscow 2015 Oksana Voevodina, rumoured to have divorced Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V, has dismissed the claims by the Singaporean lawyer representing the royal, saying that “there is no objective evidence as yet as to the biological father” of her newborn child. Lilia Nastayeva, cited by the Russian outlet Komsomolskaya Pravda, branded his statements “nonsense” and stated that Oksana’s parents, family and friends are waiting for his public apologies.

    “If Faris [as Voevodina’s family reportedly refers to her former royal husband] has any suspicions, he can always have the DNA test done, Oksana is ready, for her part – I’m saying this as her closest friend. If Oksana had shown her baby’s face, nobody would have had doubts as the son is a copy of his father”, Voevodina’s friend told the Russian outlet.

    Nastayeva has confirmed that her friend, who changed her name to Rihana Oksana Petra and converted to Islam in order to marry the former king, is now living in the Moscow Region. According to the insider, she is a devoted mother to her baby son.

    At the same time, her lawyer Evgeny Tarlo has denounced rumours about Voevodina’s cheating on her husband or claims about her son’s paternity as “absolute lies and dirty insinuations”.

    “These are tabloid speculations, and I know where it all comes from. There has been no divorce… Regarding paternity: what can one say? It’s them, who should prove that the baby is someone else’s son, not us, defending ourselves”, he said to the Russian media, also adding that Oksana is being used as an instrument amid power games following her husband’s resignation and promising that everything would be settled by the end of this autumn.

    The Singaporean lawyer representing the ex-monarch earlier fuelled the speculations around the sad end of the Cinderella-like story and confirmed that the ex-monarch had indeed divorced his Russian wife. According to The Straits Times, Koh Tien Hua from Eversheds Harry Elias revealed that the divorce procedure had been conducted in full accordance with Islamic laws and the permission for irreversible divorce was granted by the Kelantan Syariah Court. The divorce certificate is said to have been issued on 1 July.

    His cryptic remark about the couple’s son, Ismail Leon, who was born earlier this year, prompted new suspicions.

    "There is no objective evidence as yet as to the biological father of the child”, Koh said. "On behalf of His Royal Highness, we request his privacy be respected”.

    The 27-year-old former model has repeatedly disputed reports about the divorce, calling the recent events “an act of provocation”.

    "I have not been given any admonition of divorce. I was in Russia with my child. We were not in Singapore in June for any divorce proceedings”, she reportedly told Malaysian news portal Malaysiakini, as quoted by The Straits Times.

    The former model and Sultan Muhammad V made headlines in November 2018 when hints about their lavish wedding ceremony held in the prestigious Moscow suburb of Barvikha emerged. As it later turned out, the ceremony had been held in June 2018. However, shortly after their marriage became public knowledge, some media outlets spread reports of an upcoming divorce.

    The rumours were fuelled by Sultan Muhammad V’s resignation as the supreme ruler of the country on 6 January. It fanned speculation about his marriage being the reason for the move, as the Malaysian rulers’ council refused to crown Voevodina, despite her embracing Islam.

    Related:

    Russian Beauty Queen Who Married Malaysian King Reveals Their Little Son’s Future
    Royal Divorce: Russian Model’s Friends Confirm She Split From Former Malaysian King
    Lawyer Reportedly Provides New Details of ‘Ex-Malaysian King & Russian Beauty Queen’ Divorce Drama
    Tags:
    royals, divorce, beauty queen, Russia, Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse