Armenia Bound Flight Cancels Take Off at Moscow Airport Due to Cockpit Smoke

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Boeing 747 plane of the Russian Nordwind Airlines canceled its takeoff from Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport after a sensor went off indicating that there was smoke inside the cockpit, the Moscow Region branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said Friday.

"While the aircraft was taxiing toward the apron, a signal about smoke detected inside the cockpit was received [...] The aircraft stopped and passengers were evacuated via inflatable slides and taken to the terminal F of the airport. The reserve aircraft is being prepared now", a spokesperson for the ministry said.

The Emergencies Ministry said that all of the 187 people were promptly evacuated from the aircraft.

Eight people have sustained injuries during an evacuation from a Yerevan-bound flight at the Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport, the press service chief of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's Moscow Region branch said, changing the authorities' initial assessment.

Earlier on Friday, the ministry said that a Boeing 747 plane of the Russian Nordwind Airlines canceled its takeoff from the airport after a sensor went off indicating there was smoke inside the cockpit. Passengers have been evacuated via inflatable slides, while three of them received bumps and bruises, the authorities said.

In May, an SSJ100, bound for the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, caught fire upon making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport following an on-board electronics failure that it experienced less than 30 minutes after take-off. The accident saw 41 of the 78 people aboard killed.