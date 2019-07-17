Russia's 2-in-1 VIP-Boat 'Sagaris': Limo and Racing Car (Photo, Video)

High-speed passenger shipbuilding is being revived in Russia. Many large hydrofoil vessels are already being built and operated, for example, the seagoing craft Kometa-120M and the river craft Valdai-45R.

There is also a project for a huge passenger liner, the “Cyclone 250M”. But along with these projects, other small hydrofoil vessels are being created.

The 2019 International Maritime Defence Show (IMDS) featured an open hydrofoil boat called “Dolphin” and a high-speed VIP-class project 03150 hydrofoil boat with a closed streamlined hull named “Sagaris”. This small but very smart vessel accommodates 6 people (a captain and five passengers).

In an interview with Sputnik, Ivan Antsev, CEO of the Research and Development Enterprise "Radar MMS", said:

“The hydrofoil boat ‘Sagaris’ was presented for the first time. It is interesting for its streamlined ‘aerodynamic’ shape, high level of comfort and safety in the cabin and extremely high speed. The boat is capable of accelerating up to 130 km/h and may well claim to be a ‘Ferrari on water’. It is no coincidence that ‘Sagaris’ attracted a lot of attention from foreign guests at the exhibition, and we have already started pre-contractual work on it”.

The beautiful boat is trimmed with white leather and is equipped with a climate-controlled interior (this is the interior, not the cabin). It even resembles a Rolls Royce or Maybach limousine. Opening up access hatches and a rather low sloping roof give the boat the appearance of the legendary Mercedes-Benz sports car 300SL (W198 Gullwing). By the way, the interior of the boat is tailored according to individual designs for each specific customer.

Sputnik is offering some of the technical features of "Sagaris" provided by the designer:

Size (length x beam x depth), m 10.5 х 2.7 х 2.6 Draft, overall in hull-borne mode, m 1.12 Draft, in foil-borne mode at speed 65 / 110 km/h, m 0.58/0.45 Displacement full, t 4.2 Nominal speed in still water 110 km/h Maximum speed (achieved in tests) 136 km/h Range at cruising speed (70 km/h) 1000 km Seakeeping Safe motion in foil-borne mode is provided at a wave height of up to 0.5 m and wind force of 3 points according to the Beaufort scale. Safe cruising in hull-borne mode is ensured at a wave height of up to 1.2 m and wind force up to 3 points according to the Beaufort scale. Engine, volume, capacity V-8, 8.6L petrol, 520 hp Cruise fuel consumption (l/h) 70