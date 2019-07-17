Russian Netizens Catch Stinky 'Pink River' on Video in Stavropol Region

Locals in the village of Tatarka in Russia's Stavropol region have filmed a 'magic' pink stream. According to local media, a contaminated leak from a factory nearby may have caused the intriguing color and strong smell.

Locals, cited by the Russian-based media outlets, claim that the water suddenly turned pink because of waste products allegedly dumped by a plastic plant adjacent to the village. The villagers also reported a disgusting odor originating from the factory.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and filed an administrative lawsuit due to suspected soil damage in the village.

There has been no official statement issued from the plastic factory, local media said.