Russian Defence Ministry Confirms More S-400 Components Delivered to Turkey on Sunday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed on Sunday that Russia had delivered several more batches of S-400 air defence system components to Turkey.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Defence Ministry said that three more planes with S-400 parts had landed at the Murted air base on Sunday.

"On July 14, 2019, the Russian Defence Ministry's military transport planes carried out another delivery of items from the S-400 air defence system to Turkey as part of the implementation of its [Russia's] contractual obligations," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg has reported, citing its source, that the team of US President Donald Trump has already decided on a package of sanctions against Turkey and may announce them at the end of next week.

Turkey and the US have been in a stand-off over Ankara's deal with Russia to purchase its S-400 air defence systems. Washington insists that S-400s are not compatible with NATO's air defence systems, a claim which Turkey denies. The US also has repeatedly said that Turkey's participation in the US F-35 programme would be suspended once Russia's systems arrive in Turkey.

Ankara responded by saying that cooperation with Russia over S-400 was a done deal but also added that it had no plans to quit the US F-35 program, which offers training for Turkish pilots.

Earlier this week, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hulusi Akar told his US counterpart Mark Esper on the phone that having Russia's S-400 systems was of vital importance for his country since it remains under a serious air and missile threat.