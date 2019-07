The flames soared several dozen metres high, so firefighters are preparing aviation units to extinguish it as soon as possible.

A massive fire has erupted at a combined heat and power production plant in the city of Mytishchi near Moscow. According to reports, the blaze started when the gas container in the facility ignited.

Emergency services have arrived at the scene to put out the fire. A firefighting train has also been dispatched to the site.

The power plant was put into operation in 1992 and predominantly uses natural gas as fuel.