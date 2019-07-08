Russian Airline's Boeing 737 Flight to Berlin to Make Emergency Landing in Moscow - Source

The Boeing-737's pilots decided to turn around and go back to the Russian capital and now are preparing for an emergency landing at Vnukovo International Airport.

According to a source with the emergency services, Utair flight UT705 en route to Berlin from Moscow issued an alarm after a malfunction of the air conditioning system on board while crossing Lithuanian airspace.

"A Boeing 737 en route from Moscow to Berlin turned around over the city of Kaunas [Lithuania] due to problems with the air conditioning system. The plane has already entered the Moscow flight control zone. The aircraft is expected to land at Vnukovo Airport in around 40 minutes", the source said.

At the moment, Utair hasn't released an official statement on the issue.

Utair flight #UT705 from Moscow (VKO) to Berlin (TXL) has declared a general emergency (squawk 7700) and is diverting - reason currently unknown https://t.co/vG1unIr1uC pic.twitter.com/kzs8KyViNk — International Flight Network (@FlightIntl) July 8, 2019

DETAILS TO FOLLOW