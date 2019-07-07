Fuel Truck Explodes in Russia's Sverdlovsk Region, Kills at Least 3, 6 Injured - Police

A heavy fuel truck has reportedly overturned and caught fire on the Karpinsk-Kytlym highway in the Sverdlovsk region, local media said Sunday, citing emergency services.

According to media reports, the truck was loaded with 500 litres of gasoline. Local emergency services responded to the site of the incident. The cause reportedly remains unknown.

A spokesperson with the Sverdlovsk regional police department said that the road accident occurred at 00:15 local time on Sunday.

The driver of the fuel truck, loaded with 500 litres of gasoline, violated safety measures by inviting 7 people on board after refueling and, as a result, the driver could not steer the heavy vehicle and overturned it into a ditch. The truck caught fire and exploded. At least 3 people were killed in the accident, according to the police.

According to the spokesman, six people suffered various injuries and burns and were hospitalized.

According to media reports, local firefighters extinguished the blaze. The police have reportedly identified the people that were killed and injured in the accident.