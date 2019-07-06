Over 400 Hospitalised After Floods in Russia's Irkutsk Region - Emergencies Ministry (Photo)

TULUN, Russia (Sputnik) - More than 400 people were hospitalised and 13 remain missing after flooding in Russia's Irkutsk Region, Pavel Baryshev, the deputy minister for civil defense, emergency situations and disaster relief, said on Saturday.

"Unfortunately, 22 people died, 410 were hospitalised, 2,165 injured received medical aid. Unfortunately, the fate of 13 people remains unknown," Baryshev said.

Catastrophic flood ongoing now in the city of Tulun, Irkutsk oblast #siberiaflood - June 29, 2019

Photos via - https://t.co/3ZjJJrTQgF pic.twitter.com/IKYOYHgIgC — Kirill Bakanov (@WeatherSarov) June 29, 2019

​More than 33,000 people were affected by floods caused by heavy rains that hit the region in late June, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency and start rescue operations.

Flood apocalypse in Eastern Siberia kills five and maroons 9,919 whose homes destroyed or damaged. State of emergency in Irkutsk region as President Vladimir Putin flies in amid carnage from heavy rain - with ‘worse to come’ https://t.co/t9d9mVLkyw pic.twitter.com/b3FY3wyusH — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) June 30, 2019

​According to the Russian Energy Ministry, about 1,000 people remain without power after the floods.

​Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told reporters on Saturday that about 8.5 billion rubles ($133.3 million) would be needed to restore social infrastructure in the region.