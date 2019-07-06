Venezuelan Envoy to Russia Thanks Moscow for Help Amid National Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Venezuela is grateful to Russia for its assistance amid a deep political crisis in the Latin American country, Venezuelan Ambassador in Moscow Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa said on Friday.

"We expressed special gratitude for the government of President Vladimir Putin for its position, for the fact that it acted and took measures in the days, difficult for our government", the ambassador said in Moscow at the event, dedicated to the 208th anniversary of the Venezuelan independence.

From his point of view Russia is supporting Venezuela not because of the wish to keep Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in power, but to prevent another country from changing the fate of another nation.

He did not specify which country he was speaking about, but Maduro often accuses the United States of meddling in the Venezuelan internal affairs.

"We do really appreciate that", Tortosa added.

The situation in Venezuela has been tense since January, when anti-government protests, fueled by opposition leader Juan Guaido’s decision to proclaim himself the country’s interim president, erupted.

Maduro has slammed Guaido, saying he acted at the orders of the United States, which sought to install him as the country’s president and get hold of Venezuela’s oil assets.

The government and the opposition held several rounds of talks, mediated by Norway, however, no deal has yet been reached.

Moscow has not recognized Guaido and supports constitutionally-elected Maduro as the only legitimate leader of Venezuela.