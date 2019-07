A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket lifts off from Russia’s Far Eastern Vostochny Cosmodrome.

The rocket will carry Russian meteorological satellite Meteor-M No. 2-2 into orbit.

As an associated load, 32 more satellites will also be launched, including three Russian cubesat research and educational satellites — Sokrat, VDNH-80 and AmurSat. The rest belong to customers of 11 countries, including Great Britain, Germany, Israel, the US and France.

This will be the fifth rocket launch from Vostochny Cosmodrome.

