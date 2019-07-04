Alleged Video of US Spy Plane Being Intercepted Near Russia's Borders Emerges Online

The US aircraft was apparently spotted conducting a flight a mere 75 kilometres away from the coast of Russia's Crimean Peninsula.

Footage of what appears to be a US P-8 Poseidon surveillance aircraft being intercepted by Russian warplanes while flying near the coast of Crimea has recently surfaced online, posted by a Russian journalist who claimed that the video was provided to him by one of his subscribers.

According to the caption, the incident occurred on 3 July, with the US aircraft conducting its flight about 75 kilometres away from the peninsula's coast.

Видео от подписчика. Пишут что это вчерашний перехват американского Р-8 у берегов Крыма. Наглядно видно, как близко они подлетают к полуострову. pic.twitter.com/o6QOK1pV8l — Александр Коц (@sashakots) 4 июля 2019 г.

​Another video of this intercept, which the journalist allegedly obtained from the same source, offers a more detailed view of the American plane.