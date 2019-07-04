Putin: Russia Interested in Resuming Full-Fledged Relations With EU

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper that "buzz around alleged Russia's interference in the EU elections" was aimed at continuing "demonizing" Moscow in Europe.

Moreover, Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia is interested in resuming full-fledged relations with the European Union and ready for working with all forces supported by EU voters to keep security and stability "on the continent".

Apart from the EU-Russia relations, the Russian president also commented on the recent developments aroud the new START treaty. According to Vladimir Putin, Moscow sees no readiness from Washington to discuss the possible extension of the arms control treaty. Putin also said that prospects of the US-Russia cooperation in the sphere of strategic arms remain unclear.

Moscow-Kiev Dialogue Possible

In addition, Vladimir Putin said in an interview that Russia is ready for establishing a constructive dialogue with Ukraine if its new President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, lives up to his campaign promises.

"Yes, it is possible if Zelenskyy begins fulfilling his campaign promises", Putin said when asked if Zelenskyy’s presidential election victory made a thaw in Moscow-Kiev relations possible for the sake of settling the Donbass conflict and establishing a constructive dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin recalled that during his election campaign, Zelenskyy had promised "to establish direct contacts with his compatriots in Donbas and stop calling them separatists".

The Russian leader emphasized that the new Ukrainian president had inherited "forced Ukranization; ban on using the Russian language (which is a native language for millions of Ukrainian citizens), including its use in Ukrainian schools and universities; fascism frenzy; civilian conflict in the southeast of the country; attempts by the former authorities to destroy the fragile interchurch world".

"That is why I would like to reiterate that Ukrainian citizens expect Zelenskyy and his team not only to make statements but perform specific actions and changes for the better in short terms. Of course, the Kiev authorities should finally understand that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is not in mutual interest, unlike the development of pragmatic cooperation based on trust and mutual understanding. We are ready for this", Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Italy on Thursday to hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, President Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis over a wide range of issues.

Putin to Hold Talks With Conte, Mattarella, Pope Francis

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Putin's agenda during his visit will include such topics as Russia-EU cooperation, Iranian nuclear program, situation in Syria, Libya and Ukraine. In addition, Putin and Conte will attend a session of the Russian-Italian Civil Society Dialogue Forum.

Putin will also meet with former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi as part of his visit to Rome, Ushakov noted, adding that this would be a purely friendly meeting and the continuation of informal contacts.

One of the crucial points on Putin's agenda will be also economic cooperation between Russia and Italy, Ushakov told journalists. He also stressed that Moscow was concerned over the fact that Italian-Russian trade was still failing to reach the level it had before Europe had imposed sanctions on Russia.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW