Russian President Putin Meets Defence Minister After Deadly Fire Aboard Deep-Sea Research Vehicle

The Russian Defence Ministry announced earlier in the day that 14 people had died as a result of a fire that erupted inside a deep-sea military submersible while it was coducting research of the sea bottom in Russian territorial waters for the Russian military.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met the country's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu hours after the news about the deadly incident aboard an underwater vessel had broke. The defence ministry said that despite the fire being extinguished relatively quickly, fourteen people aboard had died due to smoke inhalation.

Putin has extended condolences to families of the submariners who died in the fire on board the deep-sea research vehicle. He instructed the defence ministry to provide help and support to the families of the victims.

Seven captains of the first rank and two Heroes of Russia have died in the incident, Putin stated. "It's a great loss", he said.

The president has also asked the defence minister to visit Severomorsk in person, look into the records on the causes of the tragedy and report on them.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the Russian Investigative Committee.

FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE

"On 1 July, a fire broke out in the Russian territorial waters on a research deep-sea submersible designed to study the near bed and the bottom of the World Ocean in the interests of the Russian Navy ... Fourteen submariners died as a result of poisoning with combustion gas", the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement. According to the statement, the fire on board the submersible has been put out by the crew. The vessel has been towed to the Severomorsk naval base.