Aeroflot Cancels Flights Between Moscow and Prague Over Czech Flight Permit Revocations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian airline said in a Tuesday statement that affected passengers could depart for Prague using flights with other carriers.

According to the statement, several company's flights from Moscow to Prague and from Prague to Moscow were suspended due the Czech authorities' decision to revoke flight permits.

"Because of the decision of the Czech Republic's aviation authorities to revoke the earlier issued permits for Moscow-Prague-Moscow flights, Aeroflot has to cancel following flights: SU2010/2011, SU2014/2015, SU2016/2017 and SU2018/2019, scheduled for 2 July", the airline said in a statement.

At the same time, the SU2012/2013 and SU2024/2025 flights will be carried out as scheduled, according to Aeroflot.

