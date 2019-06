An Angara airline An-24 plane made an emergency landing in the city of Nizhneangarsk in Russia's Buryatia after one of its engines failed.

The plane rolled off a runway, crashed into a building and caught fire. After the crash, nineteen people were taken to hospital.

The press service of the regional head said that 43 people had been rescued and two pilots had been killed.

The alleged moment of the landing has been captured on video and published on the Russian social network VK.