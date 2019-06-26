Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Registered Off Russia's Kamchatka - Seismologists

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (Sputnik) - A powerful magnitude 6.7 earthquake was registered off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Wednesday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences (GS RAS) said.

"The magnitude 6.7 earthquake was registered off the east coast of Kamchatka. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at the depth of about 60 kilometres, 108 kilometres (67 miles) to the east of the locality of Ust-Kamchatsk", the GS RAS spokesperson said.

#МЧС_оперативная_информация Здания на Камчатке не пострадали от сильного землетрясения. Пострадавших и разрушений в результате подземного толчка нет. https://t.co/48AvapYMX3 pic.twitter.com/LUpAjbnNxa — ГУ - МЧС Камчатка (@mchs_kamchatka) 26 июня 2019 г.

​According to the data of the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the tremors were felt in Ust-Kamchatsk. The quake has not resulted in any casualties or damage to infrastructure.

The authorities have not issued a tsunami warning.

#МЧС_оперативная_информация Угрозы цунами в результате землетрясения, которое произошло у берегов Камчатки, нет. Погибших и пострадавших нет. https://t.co/XKRR71b7QT pic.twitter.com/7Q11han8cM — ГУ - МЧС Камчатка (@mchs_kamchatka) 26 июня 2019 г.

​This was the second powerful earthquake registered off Kamchatka coast over the past 24 hours.