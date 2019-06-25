6.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kamchatka, Russia - USGS

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck 152 kilometres northwest of Nikolskoe or 113 kilometres east of Ust'-Kamchatsk.
Kamchatka is located in the northeastern part of a seismically active zone in the Pacific Ocean known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.
#Earthquake: 6.0 - #Komandorskiye Ostrova region on Tue, 25/06/2019, 10:05 BST. (via QuakeWatch) via https://t.co/YYSB697cdh #CERN #NWO #XYZ pic.twitter.com/M8ibV4Bwwz— Fimbar (@MaxEndah) June 25, 2019
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)