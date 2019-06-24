US Missile Deployment Near Russian Borders May Trigger Conflict Akin to Caribbean Crisis – Moscow

Washington has been mulling plans to deploy missiles to Europe following a unilateral decision to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in February 2019. Russia has repeatedly criticised such plans and vowed to deploy its own missiles, capable of reaching all parts of Europe in response.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has warned that the US' decision to deploy its missile systems in the vicinity of Russia's borders may not only provoke an escalation of tensions in the region, but also to trigger a standoff similar to the Cuban Missile Crisis.

"If it really comes to deploying such systems on land, the situation will not just become complicated, it will escalate up to the hilt", he said.

The US has been considering the deployment of its missiles in Europe ever since it withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in February of this year under the pre-text that Russia has allegedly been violating it.

Russia has repeatedly denied any violations of the missile accord, inviting both US and other states’ representatives to make sure it is in compliance with the INF Treaty. Moscow also warned Washington against any plans to deploy missiles near its borders, noting that otherwise it will be forced to target them with its own missiles, covering the whole of Europe.

The 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis triggered fears of imminent nuclear war between the US and USSR. The crisis erupted after both countries deployed their nuclear ballistic missiles near each other's borders. Following an intense standoff, the head of the states came to an agreement that led to the USSR's withdrawal of missiles from Cuba and the US pulling out its missiles from Turkey, thus peacefully resolving the crisis.