Police Kill Knife Attacker in Russia’s Chechnya

GROZNY (Sputnik) - A man was shot dead in the main city of Russia’s Chechnya after stabbing two officers, the regional interior ministry said. A traffic police officer stopped the suspect, who was driving a Hyundai in the center of Grozny at 6:05 p.m. local time and asked for his ID.

"The driver stabbed a police officer and a [National Guard] officer and was shot down", the ministry’s spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the National Guard in Chechnya said that their officer was off duty when he saw a man attacking traffic police and stepped in.

"The National Guard officer saw what was going on and shot his gun at the attacker and was wounded by him", the spokesperson said.

He added that no civilian was hurt in the incident due to the officers’ quick reaction and professionalism.

The wounded were taken to a hospital. A smooth-bore rifle was found in the attacker’s car. Police are working to identify the attacker.