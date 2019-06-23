Russian President Putin Doesn't Live on the Internet - Kremlin

This year, Internet users sent about two million questions to Vladimir Putin during the Russian president's Q&A session, on 20 June.

"He [Russian President Vladimir Putin] uses the internet, but I don't think he watches video blogs. He simply hasn't enough time for that", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained.

He also said that Putin "does not live on the internet" like the younger generation, but understands it's important to communicate with them and appreciates new formats.

The statement comes after an annual Q&A session, dedicated to questions from Russian citizens about various issues. During the over four-hour event, Vladimir Putin answered 81 questions, with almost 2 million appeals submitted via the internet, phone, or videocalls.

According to one anchor, the call centre for the session was subjected to a powerful DDoS attack from abroad during the Q&A.