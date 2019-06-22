Putin Lays Wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on 78th Anniversary of Nazi Invasion of the USSR

Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending a commemoration ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow to mark the 78th anniversary of the Nazi invasion of the USSR.

The annual ceremony, which remembers the start of the Great Patriotic War, is attended by war veterans and senior Russian politicians.

On 3 December 1966, in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the defeat of the German Nazi troops near Moscow, the ashes of an unknown soldier were transferred from a mass grave on the 41st kilometre of the Leningrad Highway and solemnly buried in the Alexander Garden near the Kremlin walls.

