Airport in Russia's Vladikavkaz Evacuated Over Bomb Threat - Reports

The airport of the Russian city of Vladikavkaz was evacuated earlier on Friday following a bomb threat, several Russian media outlets have reported.

"The airport received an anonymous message about a bomb at around 12.00 pm local time (9.00 am GMT). Law enforcers are currently conducting a search operation on the territory of the airport, while employees and passengers have been evacuated," a source said.

According to preliminary data, the treat was false, though no official comment has been provided yet.

Vladikavkaz is the capital of the Russian region of North Ossetia that is located at the foot of the Caucasus Mountains.