11:47 GMT +319 June 2019
    In this handout video grab released by Federal Security Service (FSB), service officers detain men suspected of financing the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia), at an undisclosed location, Russia. Editorial use only, no archive, no commercial use

    Two Suspected of Helping Fund Daesh Detained in Moscow Region

    FSB RA
    Russia
    190

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two people suspected of sponsoring the Daesh* terror group have been detained in Moscow Region following large-scale searches across Russia, the official representative of the Russian Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Wednesday.

    The Russian Investigative Committee has revealed that Daesh members organised from 2014-September 2017 sponsoring of the terror group, according to Petrenko.

    While the terrorists were staying in Syria, they tasked people living in the Dagestan Republic with raising funds for the Daesh through payment systems and then delivering money to Syria. Over 200 people from seven Russian federal entities have provided the Daesh with at least 8 million rubles ($124,960). Criminal cases against some of them have already been launched.

    "Two suspects of committing the crime prescribed in Part 1 of Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code — facilitation of terrorist activities — have been detained on the territory of Moscow and Moscow Region following investigative activities. Considering the gravity of their crimes, the investigation plans to ask the court to put them under arrest as a precautionary measure," Petrenko said.

    She added that the investigators were establishing specific actions that the suspects had committed and also verifying their involvement in other crimes. In addition, active measures are being taken to identify other accomplices in the crime.

    *Daesh, (aka ISIL, ISIS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Community standardsDiscussion
