Protesters March in Solidarity With Freed Journalist Ivan Golunov in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some 1,600 protesters rallied in Moscow on Sunday in support of "law and justice for all", days after Russian police dropped charges against investigative journalist Ivan Golunov.

Demonstrators marched down Prospekt Sakharova street to show solidarity with the journalist whose arrest on 6 June triggered a massive backlash. The rally was authorised by Moscow city hall. There was heavy police presence and the street was cordoned off, a Sputnik correspondent said.

The rally wrapped up in the early afternoon. Protesters adopted a resolution that called on Moscow police to carry out a thorough probe into Golunov's case and review sentences passed on other journalists and right activists.

Putin Dismisses Two Police Generals After Scandal With Detention of Journalist Golunov

Russia's Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Tuesday that drug charges against Golunov, a freelance journalist arrested earlier this month, have been dropped because of a lack of proof.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday dismissed two senior Moscow police officials, Gen. Andrei Puchkov and Gen. Yuri Devyatkin, who were involved in the probe.