Car Accident Leaves 8 People Dead in Russia’s Voronezh Region – Interior Ministry

VORONEZH, Russia (Sputnik) – Eight people were killed and one more injured in a serious car accident, involving a minibus, in the Russian Voronezh Region, the regional department of the Russian Interior Ministry said.

The accident occurred at 8:26 p.m. local time (17:26 GMT) on Saturday on the Voronezh-Luhansk highway, with the minibus having collided with a Ford Focus car.

© Photo : Voronezh Interior Ministry Van crashed in Russia’s Voronezh region

© Photo : Voronezh Interior Ministry Car accident in Russia’s Voronezh region

“The death toll reached eight people,” the department’s spokeswoman, Natalia Kulikova said.

According to earlier remarks of the department, the accident also left a 10-year-old girl injured.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.