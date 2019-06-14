US Suspected Spy Paul Whelan Files Appeal Against His Extended Detention - Family

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The legal defence team of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is detained in Russia on charges of espionage, filed an appeal against the Russian authorities decision to extend his detention, Paul’s brother David said in a statement on Friday.

“The defence team has also filed another appeal against extending Paul's wrongful imprisonment,” the statement said. “The hearing will be held on Thursday, June 20.”

On Friday, the Moscow Lefortovsky District Court extended Paul Whelan's detention until August 29 after his arrest on charges of espionage in December.

David Whelan said his family does not expect the appeal to bring about a positive result, noting that the previous appeal filed in January was not granted and his brother Paul had to remain in detention.

He also said US diplomats visited Paul on Thursday, providing the Whelan family some comfort that “any retaliation by the investigator will not go unnoticed.”

Paul Whelan has repeatedly denied the charges and insists he came to Russia to attend a friend’s wedding. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Russian officials have not yet released more details of the charges against Paul Whelan.