Russian Female Online Poker Star Found Dead

Lilia Novikova, a 26-year old Russian cyber athlete and pro poker player, was found dead on 12 June at her apartment in Moscow, according to local media reports.

The girl’s naked body was discovered in the bathroom by her elderly neighbour who went to check up on Novikova after the latter failed to answer numerous phone calls from her parents.

While the exact cause of the girl’s death wasn’t immediately clear, doctors reportedly speculated that it could’ve been an accident as the body did not bear any signs of violence.

A graduate of the Moscow Bauman State Technical University, Novikova was a skilled professional poker player and a member of a cyber sports team.