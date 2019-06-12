SPECTACULAR Fireworks Light Up the Skies Over Moscow to Mark Russia Day (VIDEO)

On 12 June, Moscow, just like all other cities of the Russian Federation, is celebrating an important national holiday - Russia Day - which unites people across the country.

Hordes of people have gathered in Moscow to watch marvellous fireworks in the night skies that are being launched to mark Russia Day.

Follow our feed to find out more



During the day time, the capital hosted numerous festivities to entertain locals and guests in Moscow.

Sputnik presents you with a live-stream of the fireworks displays that are lighting up the Moscow sky.

On 12 June 1990, the first Congress of People’s Deputies of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) adopted a declaration on the republic’s sovereignty within the Soviet Union.

The declaration, in particular, recognised equal legal opportunities for all citizens, political parties and public organisations; and the principle of the separation of legislative, executive and judicial powers, and the need to considerably extend the rights of autonomous republics, regions, districts, and provinces of the RSFSR.

The adoption of the country’s new name, the Russian Federation, and its main law, the Constitution of the Russian Federation, which reflected new political realities, became important milestones for Russia's growing statehood.

In May 1991, the Supreme Soviet of Russia passed a resolution designating 12 June a non-working day to mark the adoption of the declaration of the country's sovereignty. In June 1992, this day was made a public holiday. And on 12 June 1991, Russia elected Boris Yeltsin as its first president. Yeltsin later issued an executive order declaring 12 June a national holiday.

The holiday was originally named the Day of Signing the Declaration of National Sovereignty but was officially renamed Russia Day in 2002 upon Yeltsin's request.

All kinds of celebrations and outdoor activities are traditionally held on this day, including open-air festivals, concerts, patriotic shows, and various other culture, sports and entertainment events.

In December 2013, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree putting Russia Day on the list of events where celebrations are held in the Red Square without additional coordination with the presidential administration.

The Russian president presents seven State Prizes in the fields of science, technology, literature, arts, and humanitarian work on Russia Day, and the ceremony is held in the Kremlin.

Ceremonial events celebrating Russia Day traditionally end with crowds amassing in the Red Square to watch the fireworks.