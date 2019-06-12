Russian PM's Twitter Account Posts Series of Cryptic Tweets, Turns Out to Have Been Hacked

The prime minister, an avid technophile, has been an active Twitter user since 2010.

Control over Dmitri Medvedev's Twitter account has been restored after a hacking incident, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers has reported.

"Indeed, the account was hacked. Control over the account has been restored," the press service said.

Earlier, Medvedev's followers noticed two odd posts featuring a seemingly random set of English words and Latin script letters, which have since been deleted. One of the messages read "Vk mho cucumber uovunpniophvoui." The other read "Hop cc very very very hubby cheers cheers her very vav chi hi."

The tweets were posted as a response to Iraqi diplomat Haidar M Hadi, who had written a post about the ceremonial reception of foreign ambassadors in the Kremlin in honour of Russia Day, which Medvedev attended.

Медведев или отмечает или посылает сигналы или его хакнули. pic.twitter.com/bSWcP8g2GW — Yakov Shirokov (@Yakshiro) June 12, 2019

The tweet reads "Medvedev is either celebrating or sending signals or has been hacked."

The hacking incident is not the first time a social media account used by Medvedev has been compromised. In April 2013, hackers managed to temporarily gain access to his account on VKontakte, a popular Russian social media site similar to Facebook. In August 2014, the prime minister's Twitter account was hacked.

Medvedev is an avid social media user and has an estimated 12 million followers across his Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and VKontakte accounts.