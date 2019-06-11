Situation Outside Moscow Court That Ruled to Drop Criminal Case Against Journalist Golunov

Russian reporter Ivan Golunov, who maintained his innocence and claimed to be the victim of a set-up, was placed under house arrest on 8 June.

Detained Russian reporter Ivan Golunov is being released as charges against him have been dropped, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Tuesday.

The news about Golunov's detention spread on Friday morning. According to the Moscow police, five parcels with powder-like substance were found on the journalist in the centre of Moscow on Thursday and more narcotics were seized in his apartment. His colleagues, however, questioned the credibility of the evidence.

