Moscow Police Detain Suspect of Attack on Snob Magazine's Editorial Office - Spokesman

"The suspect is detained. It is a 24-year-old citizen of a CIS country," Titov said.
This comes after Snob said on Monday that an unidentified person had broken into its office, shattered the glass door and smashed iMac monitors and computers before ravaging a nearby office of another company. The Dozhd TV channel offered to temporary shelter Snob journalists at its office since they were not allowed into their own workplace following the incident.
Snob's editor-in-chief Ksenia Chudinova said on Monday that the attacker's motives were unknown. She did say, however, that the man had purposefully broken into Snob's office and not the nearby office.
