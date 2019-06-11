Register
20:57 GMT +311 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ivan Golunov, a journalist who worked for the independent website Meduza

    Putin Aware of Newspapers Solidarity Action in Support of Golunov - Peskov

    © AP Photo / Dmitry Serebryakov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has seen newspapers with solidarity action in support of Meduza news portal reporter Ivan Golunov, charged with drug offense, and he is aware of the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

    Three leading Russian newspapers — RBC, Kommersant and Vedomosti — were issued with identical front pages on Monday to express their support for Golunov. The newspapers voiced concerns in their joint statement that Golunov's case might be linked to his investigative journalistic work, which is famous for its focus on corruption in the country.

    READ MORE: DNA of Several People Found on Packets With Narcotics in Golunov Case — Interior Ministry

    "The president has been briefed on these solidarity actions. Moreover, he obviously looks through newspapers himself, so he is aware of the case, he knows what is happening," Peskov told reporters.

    Dmitry Peskov denied the existence of instructions to close the case of journalist Ivan Golunov before the "Direct Line" with President Vladimir Putin June 20.

    "I can deny this. There are no and there can be no such instructions," Peskov said in response to a relevant question.

    © AP Photo / Dmitry Serebryakov
    Putin Was Briefed on Russian Reporter Golunov's Case
    He said he had briefly read "a couple of hundreds of thousands of questions" for the "Direct Line" and added "there are questions" on Golunov's case, "but not too many."

    Police detained investigative journalist Golunov on Thursday after finding in his possession five packages of banned drugs. Later, cocaine was found in Golunov's apartment in Moscow. The reporter was put under house arrest by a court on Saturday, despite him maintaining that the drugs were planted. His fingerprints were not found on any of the items that were seized during the search of his apartment as part of the investigation.

    The story has drawn massive attention both from the authorities and journalistic community.

    Peskov said on Monday that the Kremlin believed it was too early to make any sweeping conclusions about the distrust of the society and media in the police and courts relying on the case of Golunov. He stressed that the Kremlin was closely monitoring the situation.

    Mass Events in Moscow May Hinder Russia Day Celebration, But Up to Authorities — Peskov

    Mass events in the Russian capital, including in support of journalist Ivan Golunov, who is under house arrest on drug possession accusations that he denies, may hinder celebrations of the Russia Day, but this is up to the local authorities to decide, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

    READ MORE: Russian Reporter Golunov's Defence to Appeal to European Court of Human Rights

    "As for the action, this is, of course, the prerogative of the city authorities in the first place, but at the same time, tomorrow is a day off, tomorrow is Russia Day, so, of course, it would seem that holding some mass events could become an obstacle for, let's say, a festive atmosphere. But I repeat once again — this is up to the city authorities," Peskov said when asked about the Kremlin's attitude toward the planned event.

    Earlier, a number of media outlets announced plans to hold a march for the freedom of Golunov in downtown Moscow on June 12. However, the city authorities say they have not received notification of the action, and do not comment on the information that an application to hold a rally "For the Freedom of Ivan Golunov" at Sakharov Avenue on June 23 has been submitted to city hall.

    Related:

    Russian Reporter Golunov's Defence to Appeal to European Court of Human Rights
    Russian Reporter Golunov Charged With Attempting to Sell Drugs Taken to Hospital – Lawyer
    Tags:
    solidarity, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rare Look Inside Chinese Tech Giant Huawei's New Ox Horn Campus
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse