Register
13:20 GMT +311 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during talks with Japanese сcounterpart Taro Kono and Japanese Defense Minister Itunori Onodara in the 2 + 2 format.

    Russian FM Slams Washington's Sanctions as Unfair Competition Methods

    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attended the Primakov Readings forum in Moscow and made several statements concerning the most pressing international issues. This year, the forum has brought together at least 80 high-profile business and political experts from 29 countries.

    On the US Trade Wars

    Washington's sanctions and trade wars are unfair competition methods that contradict the regulations of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

    "While it [the United States] claims that it is imposing law-based order, it, in fact, creates sectional structures… and tries to present the decisions that it makes in different spheres, from chemical weapons to cyber threats and journalism, as the opinion of the global community. Not to mention such vicious methods of unfair competition, contradicting the WTO regulations, like unilateral economic sanctions, trade wars and extraterritorial application of national law," Lavrov said during the international summit.

    The US and China have been engaged in a trade war since last year. Back in 2016, when Donald Trump was a presidential candidate, he vowed to cancel international trade agreements and fight against what he described as "a leadership class that worships globalism". In January 2018 Trump imposed a 30% tariff on foreign solar panels. China, which is the world's leading producer of solar panels, decried the US tariffs. Trump also placed a 20% tariff on washing machines imported from China.

    READ MORE: China Warns US Tech Giants About Dire Consequences for Complying With Huawei Ban – Reports

    The trade war between the world's two largest economies has also been affected by criminal charges filed by US authorities against the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. Washington believes that Huawei works in collaboration with the Chinese government and spies on people who use Huawei smartphones. However, both the tech giant and the Chinese authorities strictly deny the US allegations as unfounded.

    On US Policy Toward Iran

    Mr Lavrov believes that the United States' actions in relation to Iran constitute a clear attempt to make the international community ignore a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution to suffocate this country.

    "'Lack of ability to reach an agreement' is probably the nicest thing that one can say [about the United States' actions against Tehran], because there is clearly an attempt to force the whole world to not comply with a UN Security Council resolution in order to achieve the goal of strangling a single country," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum in Moscow on Tuesday.

    The US quit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018, re-imposed sanctions against Tehran and announced secondary sanctions against companies all over the world that do business with Iran.

    READ MORE: Ocasio-Cortez: 'Powerful People' Try to 'Bribe' Trump Into War With Iran

    On the Non-Aggression Pact Between Iran and the Arab States

    Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow favours a non-aggression pact between Iran and the Arab states.

    "Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has recently proposed to seal a non-aggression pact between Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council. This, of course, would be effective," Lavrov said during the international summit.

    On Inadmissibility of Russia-US Nuclear Conflict

    "It is vitally important that Russia and the United States put the rest of the world at ease and adopt a top-level joint statement saying that there cannot be any winner in a nuclear war and it is, therefore, unacceptable and inadmissible," Lavrov said during the Primakov Readings forum in Moscow.

    Former leaders of the United States and the Soviet Union have made such statements twice, the Russian foreign minister recalled.

    "And we don't understand why we cannot reaffirm this position, given the current situation. The US side is studying our proposals," Lavrov noted.

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Tags:
    foreign minister, sanctions, UN Security Council (UNSC), Arab States, Iran, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Азиатско-Тихоокеанский чемпионат по воздушной и пилонной акробатике
    Festival of Sensuality: Pole Dancers and Athletes From Around the World Compete in Russia's Far East
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse