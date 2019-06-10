Unknown Man Breaks Into Russian 'Snob' Media Outlet's Office, Steals Equipment (VIDEO)

A video showing how an unidentified man broke into the office of the Russian 'Snob' media outlet and stole equipment was released on Monday by Telegram channel Mash.
The incident comes after earlier reports stated that an unknown man broke into the office of another Russian media outlet, Kommersant, in Yekaterinburg. According to local police, the offenders damaged computers and stole Winchester disks that had been kept in offices of the media's director general and editor-in-chief.
