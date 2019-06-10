Russia Wants US to Substantiate 'Nods' Toward Mending Ties With Practical Steps - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US administration has been recently making "nods" toward mending ties with Russia, but Moscow would like Washington to substantiate this with some practical steps, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"Everyone is well aware of the current state of Russian-US relations. However, one could recently see some signals or, let me say, nods from the [US] administration toward establishing a dialogue on a range of matters, including the top-level dialogue ... We would like these signals to be substantiated with concrete steps," Ushakov said during the Primakov Readings international summit in Moscow.

Ushakov suggested that these signals were unlikely to "make way to real politics," given that the United States had almost entered "another pre-election cycle."

"We have never lost our commitment to mend relations [with the United States] as we understand how important these relations are for ensuring global security and stability. We'll see what happens. But I will stress again that we are ready to pick up any Tweets and any constructive impulses," Ushakov emphasized.