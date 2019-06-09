Bomb Calls Prompt Searches at Moscow Cathedral, Mausoleum and Ostankino TV Tower

Earlier this week, the Moscow headquarters of Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency were searched by law enforcement officers after an anonymous caller said that explosive devices were hidden inside the building.

Sixteen locations in Moscow have received anonymous bomb call threats claiming that explosives are inside the buildings, including the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, the Lenin Mausoleum and the Ostankino TV tower, according to a spokesperson from the city's emergency situations services.

All the locations are currently being inspected by law enforcement agencies.

Russia has witnessed a new wave of hoax bomb phone calls targeting schools, shopping centres, hospitals, and administrative buildings since the beginning of this year. The country's largest spate of evacuations over bomb threats occurred in September 2017, when about two million people had to leave public buildings in 75 regions of Russia.