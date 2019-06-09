Russian President Putin to Hold Annual Q&A Event on 20 June - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The "Direct Line" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an annual special television programme and a Q&A event, will take place on 20 June 2019. The process of accepting questions has already begun, the Kremlin's press service said in a statement.

"On 20 June 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Moscow time (9:00 a.m. GMT) the annual 'Direct line with Vladimir Putin' will be aired by Channel One, Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24, NTV, MIR and OTR TV channels, Mayak, Vesti FM, Radio Rossiya radio stations", the statement says.

The process for submitting questions started at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5.00 a.m.GMT) on 9 June and will last through the end of the Q&A event on 20 June, the president's press service has said.

Usually, people submit their questions using via the internet or phone. The questions cover a wide range of issues, including the economic situation in the country, healthcare, education, as well as the most significant foreign policy matters. The previous "Direct Line" with President Putin took place on 7 June 2018 and lasted for more than 4 hours.

The first Q&A session was broadcast live by Russian TV networks ORT and RTR on 24 December 2001. That time it lasted for about two and a half hours.