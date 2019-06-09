Russian Reporter Golunov's Defence to Appeal to European Court of Human Rights

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Defense of Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was recently detained on suspicion of drug offenses, will apply to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), as the journalist was deprived of sleep, food and water for more than 24 hours while being detained, Golunov's lawyer Dmitry Dzhulai said.

"He [Golunov] was involved in investigative actions, although he did not sleep for more than a day, did not eat, drink and did not understand what was happening — it was a real torture and it will be appealed in ECHR", Dzhulai stressed.

Police detained Golunov on Thursday after finding in his possession five packages of powdery substance, which thereafter turned out to be mephedron.

Police officers published some photos allegedly proving they had also found a balance, three bags and a package of the same substance at Golunov's home. Meanwhile, the Russian Interior Ministry said late on Friday that the drugs found in the journalist's flat were partially cocaine.

On Saturday, the Nikulinsky district court of Moscow rejected a warrant to place Golunov in custody and ruled for house arrest as a measure of restraint.

According to Dzhulai, the police have highly likely planted drugs in Golunov's backpack as the package with mephedrone was found on the top of the contents of his bag.

In addition, the investigators have not taken neither Golunov's hand swabs nor nail clippings, Dzhulai said. However, according to Moscow Police, the reporter himself refused to provide the probe with his nail clippings.

On Friday, Chairman of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, Mikhail Fedotov, said that Golunov, famous for his investigations into corruption cases, might had been detained due to his journalistic work.