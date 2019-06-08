Moscow Court Rules to Put Reporter Golunov Under House Arrest on Drug Offenses

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Nikulinsky district court of Moscow rejected on Saturday a warrant to place Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was recently detained on suspicion of drug offenses, in custody, and ruled for house arrest as a measure of restraint, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Police detained Golunov on Thursday after finding in his possession five packages of powdery substance, while later tests determined that it was mephedron. The Russian Interior Ministry said on Friday that cocaine was found in Golunov’s flat in Moscow. Golunov maintains that the drugs were planted.

"To choose a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest", the judge said.

Under the ruling, Golunov will be kept under house arrest until 7 August.

The journalist was set free in the courtroom.

During the court hearing, Golunov asked the judge not to arrest him, stressing that he had never done drugs.

"I'm ready to prove my innocence. I am ready to cooperate with the investigation if it plays by fair rules", he said, addressing the judge.

Chairman of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, Mikhail Fedotov, said that Golunov, famous for his investigations into corruption cases, might have been detained due to his journalistic work.

Both head of Moscow Police Oleg Baranov and Moscow Ombudswoman Tatyana Potyayeva have said they will closely monitor Golunov's case.

