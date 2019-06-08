Register
23:10 GMT +308 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ivan Golunov

    Moscow Court Rules to Put Reporter Golunov Under House Arrest on Drug Offenses

    © REUTERS/ Anton Zverev and Andrew Osborn
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Nikulinsky district court of Moscow rejected on Saturday a warrant to place Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was recently detained on suspicion of drug offenses, in custody, and ruled for house arrest as a measure of restraint, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

    Police detained Golunov on Thursday after finding in his possession five packages of powdery substance, while later tests determined that it was mephedron. The Russian Interior Ministry said on Friday that cocaine was found in Golunov’s flat in Moscow. Golunov maintains that the drugs were planted.

    READ MORE: Russian Reporter Golunov Charged With Attempting to Sell Drugs Taken to Hospital – Lawyer

    "To choose a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest", the judge said.

    Under the ruling, Golunov will be kept under house arrest until 7 August.

    The journalist was set free in the courtroom.

    'Meduza' correspondent Ivan Golunov
    © Photo : Instagram/ Ivan Gollunov
    Russian Journo Detained in Moscow Over Drug Possession ‘Provocation’ - Lawyer
    During the court hearing, Golunov asked the judge not to arrest him, stressing that he had never done drugs.

    "I'm ready to prove my innocence. I am ready to cooperate with the investigation if it plays by fair rules", he said, addressing the judge.

    Chairman of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, Mikhail Fedotov, said that Golunov, famous for his investigations into corruption cases, might have been detained due to his journalistic work.

    Both head of Moscow Police Oleg Baranov and Moscow Ombudswoman Tatyana Potyayeva have said they will closely monitor Golunov's case.

    READ MORE: Three Sailors Test Positive for Cocaine, Get Booted Off Royal Navy Nuclear Sub

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sunken Universe Full of Secrets Hidden Under the Waters of the Ocean
    Sunken Universe Full of Secrets Hidden Under the Waters of the Ocean
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse